World Cup 2019 Final LIVE: England vs New Zealand

And we have a tie. After 100 overs, there is nothing to separate England and New Zealand in the World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday.

HIGHLIGHTS

- It is a tie. We are going to a Super Over.

- Six. Overthrow that goes for a six. Two run-outs. All in the final over of the innings.

- James Neesham gets rid of Jofra Archer. England need 15 off the last over.

- Liam Plunkett departs and England need 22 off nine balls with three wickets in hand.

- 24 needed off the last two overs.

- 34 needed off the last three overs. England have four wickets in hand.

- Woakes tries to go big but holes out. Lockie Ferguson picks up another. England six down.

- 200 up for England, 39 needed from the last four overs.

- Another brilliant catch. This time by Tim Southee to get rid of Jos Buttler.

- A fifth-wicket stand of 100 for the first time in a final since 1979

- Fifty for Stokes, off 81 balls.

- England 170/4 from 40 overs. Stokes and Buttler still going strong.

- Fifty partnership for the fifth wicket between Stokes and Buttler.

- England 115/4 after 30 overs.

- England 93/4 after 25 overs. Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler at the crease.

- A sensational catch from Lockie Ferguson gets rid of Eoin Morgan as James Neesham picks up the wicket.

- Lockie Ferguson into the attack and he gets rid of Jonny Bairstow. England three down now.

- Colin de Grandhomme gets rid of Joe Root. England two down now.

- Simple return catch but Colin de Grandhomme spills it. Jonny Bairstow survives.

- England 39-1 after 10 overs. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow at the crease.

- Matt Henry gets rid of Jason Roy. England 28/1.

- First ball of England's chase and there is a review. Umpire's call and Roy survives.

- Economical final over from Jofra Archer, New Zealand finish with 241/8 on the board

- Latham dismissed for 47

- 200 up for New Zealand in the 44th over

- Plunkett gets his third wicket in the form of Jimmy Neesham

- Ross Taylor is gone! LBW off Mark Wood for 15

- Williamson becomes the highest run scoring captain in a single edition of ICC Cricket World Cup

- Bowled! Plunkett gets Nicholls for 55 runs

- Nicholls gets his fifty, takes 71 balls to reach the mark

- Kane Williamson gone for 30,

Original decision: Not Out, England review and find that Williamson has nicked it

- Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls look settled as New Zealand reach 100/1 in the 22nd over

- New Zealand reach 50/1 in the 14th over

- End of 10 overs, New Zealand 33/1

- Martin Guptill has to go, out LBW for 19 runs; Kiwis lose the review

- That's the first six of the match, Guptill uppercuts Jofra Archer over the third man boundary

- Henry Nicholls survives, given out on the field, he takes the review and finds out that the ball is going over the top

- End of one over, NZ 5/0

- Martin Guptill gets the boundary in the first over

- The teams are unchanged

- New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson wins the toss and elects to bat

Preview

Never ever had an England limited overs team fired the imagination of cricket loving public in general with their aggressive brand of cricket like the current one, the turnaround that started after their exit at the group league stage of the 2015 World Cup.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have banked on a committed bunch of individuals with a quiet yet assertive leader in stylish Kane Williamson, who would like to go one better than his predecessor Brendon McCullum during the last edition.

At the hallowed Lord's, England will certainly start as favourites with perhaps the most destructive 50-over batting line-up comprising Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes.