Home Sport ICC World Cup News

All those who watched should try to be Ben Stokes: Eoin Morgan

From hitting nadir to reaching zenith, no cricketer in recent times would have gone through an entire gamut of emotions like Stokes.

Published: 15th July 2019 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

England's Ben Stokes stands on the field after the presentation after winning the Cricket World Cup final.

England's Ben Stokes stands on the field after the presentation after winning the Cricket World Cup final. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Being Ben Stokes is not easy but all those who watched his fight to bring the 'Cup' home on Sunday should try to emulate him, skipper Eoin Morgan said after a historic final.

From hitting nadir to reaching zenith, no cricketer in recent times would have gone through an entire gamut of emotions like Stokes.

"The atmosphere, the emotion that was going through the whole game, he managed to deal with that in an extremely experienced manner. And obviously, everybody watching at home will hopefully try and be the next Ben Stokes," Morgan couldn't have paid a bigger compliment to the Man of the Final.

He was on his hunches when Carlos Brathwaite hit him for those sixes under a smoky Calcutta skyline during a World T20 final three summers back.

His career could have ended that day and Morgan couldn't agree more.

"Yes and I have said that a number of times about Ben. I think a lot of careers would have been ended after what happened in Calcutta," Morgan reiterated.

Funnily ironical but all of England's premier all-rounders over the years have had colourful lives bordering on controversy.

Whether it is Ian Botham smoking cannabis or an inebriated Andrew Flintoff hitting the sea and trying to paddle a boat, they have never been the establishment's favourite child.

Stokes is no exception as he was found doing a Rocky Balboa in front of a Bristol pub a couple of years ago. He floored a few with perfect right hooks and then stood in the court room in front of the judge.

Another premature ending loomed but the 'Big Ben' is destiny's child. And then Lord's happened -- a World Cup final and he did everything.

"To come through it is extraordinary. He's (Stokes) is almost superhuman. He has really carried the team and our batting line-up," Morgan was beaming for once while showing a dour face during other times.

"I know Jos and his partnership was extraordinary, but to bat with the lower order the way he did I thought was incredible," he showered praise.

Tired, sweaty and exhausted after a tie, he came out again, ran a three, hit a six, got a score for Super Over.

And just when one thought he has done everything, he reminded young Jofra Archer: "One over won't define who you are".

That was enough to bowl one good ball that ensured a World Cup win. From Sunday, the legend of Stokes will only grow.

And Morgan attributed it to the all-rounder's qualities as a team-man.

"Ben, on numerous occasions, has stood up individually and in a unit for us. He leads the way in training, in any team meetings we have, and he's an incredible cricketer.

"And today he's had a huge day out and obviously we are thankful for that," said 'Captain' Morgan, ready to raise a toast for his asset.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ben Stokes Eoin Morgan World Cup 2019
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp