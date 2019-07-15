Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Manchester United congratulates fan Jofra Archer, England team for World Cup win

England won the World Cup by hitting more boundaries than New Zealand after the rip-roaring final which was tied both at the end of 100 overs and a Super Over.

Published: 15th July 2019 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer (File| AP)

By IANS

MANCHESTER: Football giants Manchester United congratulated their big fan Jofra Archer and the England team for lifting their maiden World Cup at Lord's on Sunday.

"When you wake up and realise you're a #CWC19 world champion...Incredible stuff, @JofraArcher congratulations to you and @EnglandCricket," Manchester United tweeted with a picture of England's leading wicket-taker Archer wearing a United jersey.

Just in the England setup and playing his first World Cup, 24-year old Barbados-born Jofra was another reason why England won the World Cup. The gun-quick nabbed 20 wickets in 11 matches and bowled the Super Over in the final against New Zealand, holding his nerve. Although he gave away 15 runs for the Kiwis to match the target, England won on superior boundary count.

Archer yorked, bounced and changed pace with the ball during the entire tournament, bamboozling batsmen and creating all sorts of problems which will make him a crucial cog in England's wheel for years to come.

England won the World Cup by hitting more boundaries than New Zealand after the rip-roaring final which was tied both at the end of 100 overs and a Super Over.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manchester United Jofra Archer World Cup 2019
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp