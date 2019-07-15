Home Sport ICC World Cup News

We had Allah with us: England captain Eoin Morgan

England became the World Cup champions for the first time in cricket history after defeating New Zealand in a pulsating final which ended in a nail-biting Super Over at Lord's.

England's captain Eoin Morgan kisses the trophy after winning the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan has praised New Zealand and reckons the Kiwis had a decent run in the showpiece event as they also outclassed the hot favourites -- India -- in the first semifinal of the tournament.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Morgan said: "They've been actually through a better tournament than we have. The fact a trophy is sitting here is, you know, like I mentioned, we got the rub of the green today," Morgan said during the post-match conference on Sunday.

"New Zealand, throughout the group stages, were absolutely outstanding, very consistent and in the semifinal were very ruthless in playing against India, India are an extremely strong team," he added.

When being quizzed if it was his luck in the mega clash as the contest went down to the wire, Morgan said: "We had Allah with us as well. I spoke to Adil (Rashid), he said Allah was definitely with us. I said we had the rub of the green (smiling)."

