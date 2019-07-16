Home Sport ICC World Cup News

England, New Zealand PMs praise teams' World Cup performance

Prime Minister Theresa May thanked the England team for winning the showpiece and ending a 44-year wait.

Published: 16th July 2019 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May smiles as she stands with England cricket captain Eoin Morgan, members of the team and the trophy after England won the Cricket World Cup, outside Downing Street in London. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON/WELLINGTON: The prime ministers of England and New Zealand lauded their cricket teams' performance in the World Cup, which helped bring the sport into limelight in nations obsessed with football and rugby.

Prime Minister Theresa May thanked the England team for winning the showpiece and ending a 44-year wait.

"You have helped the nation fall in love with cricket once again," May told the England players at her official residence 10 Downing Street, according to British media reports.

"The final was not just cricket at its best but sport at its best - courage, character, sportsmanship, drama, incredible skill and even the odd slice of luck - all combining to create a real thriller, one of the great sporting spectacles of our time," she added.

Football remains the most popular sport in England, while rugby has a loyal following in New Zealand but cricketers in both the countries have caught the public imagination following the pulsating World Cup summit clash.

ALSO READ | England celebrate World Cup triumph with young fans and Theresa May 

In what is being hailed as the greatest World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday, England were adjudged winners on the basis of their superior boundary count - 22 fours and two sixes -- to New Zealand's 17 after the epic final, and the ensuing super over, ended in a tie.

May added, "It was a fitting end to what has been a great tournament - and I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in once again making our country a sporting showcase for the world."

New Zealand Premier Jacinda Ardern praised the Black Caps for putting their all on the line and then accepting the gut-wrenching defeat with grace.

"That was undeniably an incredible game. I think as a nation we all aged a year in that super over. Congratulations to England. And to the Black Caps, I feel nothing but pride. What a team," wrote Ardern on Instagram.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New Zealand PM British PM Theresa May Jacinda Ardern England New Zealand World Cup 2019 World Cup Final
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp