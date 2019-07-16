World Cup 2019: Black Caps' homecoming celebration on hold

By ANI

CHRISTCHURCH New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive David White on Tuesday said due to logistical complications it would not be feasible to have a homecoming celebration for the World Cup runners-up team.

White said the team appreciated the endeavours to arrange a homecoming function upon arrival. However, the players' different post-tournament arrangements have prevented them from being part of the celebration.

He further said that there were discussions with the New Zealand government regarding an opportunity to recognise the 15-man squad once all had returned.

"We've been in conversations with the Minister for Sport and Recreation, Grant Robertson, and are mindful of the Prime Minister's enthusiasm for a welcome-home celebration," White said in a statement.

"At the moment, however, with some players arriving back at different times, some not arriving back at all, and others having alternative playing commitments, it's just not practical. Hopefully, given the interest surrounding this, we can organise something appropriate in the weeks to come," he added.

White acknowledged the support from New Zealand and said the team is keen to have the chance to publicly express their appreciation and gratitude.

New Zealand lost the World Cup final to hosts England on the basis of boundary countback rule after both the 50-over and super-over were tied at the Lord's on July 14.