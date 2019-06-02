Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Eoin Morgan keeps pace cards close to his chest ahead of Pakistan clash

Morgan was well aware of the attraction of an Archer-Wood partnership especially after Pakistan were undone by a barrage of bouncers from the West Indies.

Published: 02nd June 2019 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 10:24 PM   |  A+A-

Eoin Morgan

England captain Eoin Morgan | AP

By AFP

NOTTINGHAM: England captain Eoin Morgan played a straight bat when asked about the chances of bolstering his pace attack for the side's second World Cup match against Pakistan at Trent Bridge on Monday.

The way Pakistan's batsmen were undone by a barrage of bouncers from the West Indies in their opening defeat has led to suggestions England could recall fast bowler Mark Wood.

But given World Cup hosts and favourites England started their campaign with a 104-run thrashing of South Africa at the Oval on Thursday, they may decide to stick with a winning formula rather, than bring Wood in alongside fellow 90 mph plus paceman Jofra Archer.

"I think there's a good case for playing any of our bowlers," Morgan told reporters at Trent Bridge on Sunday. "We'll have to adapt to anything the wicket throws up.

"If there is anything to exploit, hopefully we'll select the right team."

But Morgan was well aware of the attraction of an Archer-Wood partnership.

"It is exciting. It's like saying can you add a Jason Roy 180 to a Jos Buttler 150 off 70 or 80 balls -- it might happen and if it does that would be awesome."

England have twice set world records for the highest score in a one-day international at Nottinghamshire's headquarters -- posting 444 for three against Pakistan in 2016 before closing in on the 500 barrier with 481 for six against world champions Australia last year.

"To get something near that you need to play unbelievably well," said Morgan. "It starts with the very basics with getting yourself into an innings and each batter starting and trying to establish a partnership."

England's final series before the World Cup saw them whitewash Pakistan 4-0. The 1992 Word Cup champions then suffered their 11th straight loss in a completed ODI against on Friday against the West Indies.

But having seen his England side beaten by eventual tournament winners Pakistan in the semi-finals of the 2017 Champions Trophy in Cardiff, Morgan was taking nothing for granted. 

"We're preparing for Pakistan at their best," the Dubliner insisted. 

"Only two years ago they were the best side in the Champions Trophy, they turned us over, they turned India over. We'll be preparing as best we can for their A-game."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 England cricket Pakistan cricket Eoin Morgan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp