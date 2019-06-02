Home Sport ICC World Cup News

ICC World Cup 2019: Yuvraj Singh thanks Guru Gary, but says no favours on June 5

Before India's World Cup opener against South Africa, host broadcasters, Star Sports have come out with an advertisement where Indian fans are shown talking about their love for former coach and South

Yuvraj Singh (File | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ahead of India's much anticipated World Cup opener against South Africa on June 5 at the Ageas Bowl in Hampshire, host broadcasters Star Sports have come out with a masterstroke of an advertisement.

In the latest advertisement, while the Indian fans are shown talking about their love for former coach Gary Kirsten -- under whom India won the World Cup in 2011 -- they can also be seen warning him and the Proteas against any favour from Virat Kohli and the boys.

India had defeated Sri Lanka in the finals of the 2011 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 2. Chasing 275, then skipper M. Dhoni (91) and Gautam Gambhir (97) had played brilliant knocks to win the coveted trophy for the Men in Blue.

Yuvraj Singh, who was integral to India's successful campaign in 2011 edition of the World Cup, also shared the 45-second video on Twitter and wrote that Kirsten played a key part in making April 2nd night a memorable one for every Indian.

"April 2, 2011 - a night I can never forget, and a night that one South African played a key part in making it possible," said Yuvraj while backing Kohli's men to lift the coveted trophy on July 14 at the iconic Lords in England.

In the 2015 edition of the World Cup, India had defeated South Africa in the group stage. After setting up a target of 308, the Men in Blue bundled out the Proteas for 177, thus registering their first win over South Africa in all editions of the World Cup.

But Yuvraj ended the tweet saying that while he has all the respect for Guru Gary - as Kirsten was fondly called - this game on June 5 will be won by India.

