World Cup 2019 LIVE scores: England vs Pakistan

By Online Desk

England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field against Pakistan at Trent Bridge. England go into the match after a massive 104 run win over England in the tournament opener.

Pakistan lost their first match against West Indies by seven wickets and would look to make amends today.

Teams

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler (wkt), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt/wkt), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), S Ravi (IND)

TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)