World Cup 2019 LIVE scores: England vs Pakistan

Pakistan lost their first match against West Indies by seven wickets and would look to make amends today.

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman and Shoaib Malik. (AP)

England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field against Pakistan at Trent Bridge. England go into the match after a massive 104 run win over England in the tournament opener.

Teams

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler (wkt), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt/wkt), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), S Ravi (IND)

TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

