Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Prayers offered for India's success in opening World Cup match

This is India's first match in the tournament while South Africa will be playing their third match.

Published: 05th June 2019 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Cricket fans get a haircut done to cheer for team India ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Cricket fans get a haircut done to cheer for team India ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

VARANASI: India is all set to play the first match of this edition's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup against South Africa on Wednesday and the people here offered prayers in the temple for the team's success in the match.

'Vedic Mantras' were chanted in the temple of Varanasi so that team perform well in the premier tournament and also for bowlers' lethal attack in the World Cup, which will help India to have a good start in the tournament.

"We are praying that 'God gives strength to team India so that team, under the leadership of Virat Kohli, win a one-sided match.' Not only this we prayed that India beat all the teams and win the World Cup" Acharya Pandit Rajendra Trivedi, one of the fans who offered prayers, told ANI.

Ramesh Verma, another fan, said: "We have taken blessings from Bholenath for India's success. We will win all the matches and I think we will win the World Cup for the third time. India is the strongest team with good batsmen and bowlers."

This is India's first match in the tournament while South Africa will be playing their third match. South Africa has lost both their matches at the hands of England and Bangladesh. So, they will try to turn things around in this match.

However, India is a tough contender and will be entering in the field with a 'favourite' tag on their shoulder. It will, therefore, be interesting to see whether South Africa will be able to change their fortunes from now on or India will justify their favourite tag.

India will compete with South Africa at the Rose Bowl cricket ground on June 5.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cricket World Cup India vs South Africa World Cup 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp