Home Sport ICC World Cup News

MS Dhoni equals world record during South Africa match, click to know more

Dhoni stepped out on the field with 138 List A stumpings under his belt and after sending Phehlukwayo back to the pavilion, he equalled the tally of Moin Khan.

Published: 06th June 2019 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Despite not being able to do much with the batting against South Africa during India's opening match of the World Cup, MS Dhoni added a new feather to his cap. He equalled the record of Pakistan's Moin Khan in most List A stumping after he dismissed South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo on Wednesday.

Dhoni stepped out on the field with 138 List A stumpings under his belt and after he sent Phehlukwayo back to the pavilion by stumping him off Chahal's delivery, he took his tally to 139 stumpings and now jointly holds the record with Pakistan's Moin Khan.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni sports Army's 'Balidaan' badge on gloves in World Cup

Moreover, Dhoni also surpassed New Zealand's Brendon McCullum in the list of most dismissals in the World Cup. McCullum and Dhoni had the same number of dismissal, 32, but now Dhoni has 33 dismissals and ranks third on the list. Dhoni is only behind Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist and Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara as they have 52 and 54 dismissals to their names, respectively.

Apart from these records, Dhoni also holds the record of most stumpings in ODI cricket as he completed 121 stumpings and startlingly, no other wicket-keeper has even reached the 100-mark as he is 22 stumpings ahead of the second positioned Sangakkara.

India vs South Africa: CLICK HERE to read photo story

India displayed an astonishing performance during their World Cup opener as they restricted South Africa on just 229 runs and later chased the target easily to register a six-wicket victory. It was Rohit Sharma's spectacular century and Yuzvendra Chahal's scintillating spell, which overshadowed everybody else's performance and helped India have a winning start at the World Cup.

India will now face Australia on June 9. 

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MS Dhoni MS Dhoni record India vs South Africa World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 cricket World Cup Brendon McCullum

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp