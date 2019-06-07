Home Sport ICC World Cup News

MS Dhoni in England to play cricket, not Mahabharata: Pakistan Minister

The 'Balidaan Badge' or the Army insignia was spotted on Dhoni's gloves as television replays showed him stumping Phehlukwayo in the 40th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

Yuzvendra Chahal, right, celebrates with teammate MS Dhoni the dismissal of South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo. (Photo | AP)

The 'Balidaan Badge' or the Army insignia was spotted on MS Dhoni's gloves (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A Pakistan Minister has hit out at Indian cricketer M.S. Dhoni for sporting an Army insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves during the ongoing World Cup in England and Wales.

"Dhoni is in England to play cricket not for MahaBharta (sic), what an idiotic debate in Indian media, a section of the Indian media is so obsessed with war they should be sent to Syria, Afghanistan or Rawanda as mercenaries.... #Idiots," tweeted Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry.

In India's opening game against South Africa, Dhoni was once again seen professing his love for the security forces after he was spotted with regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on his wicket-keeping gloves.

The "Balidaan Badge" or the Army insignia was spotted on Dhoni's gloves as television replays showed him stumping Phehlukwayo in the 40th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) later asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to get the symbol removed from Dhoni's gloves.

According to the ICC rules, "The ICC equipment and clothing regulations do not permit the display of messages that relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes during an international match."

