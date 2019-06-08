Home Sport ICC World Cup News

India v Australia: Three key World Cup battles

In the past five editions of the tournament, India are the only team to have denied the Australians the trophy, on home soil in 2011.

Published: 08th June 2019 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is the world's top-ranked batsman in one-day internationals and Tests. | AP

By AFP

London: India and Australia clash in the standout game of the World Cup so far on Sunday, with Virat Kohli's men desperate to lay down a marker against the five-time champions.

In the past five editions of the tournament, India are the only team to have denied the Australians the trophy, on home soil in 2011.

AFP Sport takes a look at three key battles ahead of the match at the Oval.

Kohli v Starc

Virat Kohli is the world's top-ranked batsman in one-day internationals and Tests while Mitchell Starc is Australia's left-arm pace spearhead. 

Kohli was out for just 18 in India's opening game in Southampton but averages more than 53 against Australia in ODIs.

Starc, who took five wickets in Australia's win over the West Indies, will be handed the responsibility of taking early wickets, with Kohli the prized scalp.

"When he's got his rhythm and his form is good, he's definitely the best around -- I think that is without question," said former Australia captain Allan Border, who led the team to their 1987 World Cup triumph.

Warner v Bumrah

Swashbuckling Australian opener David Warner has returned from his ball-tampering ban in style.

After topping the run charts in the Indian Premier League, Warner smashed an unbeaten 89 in Australia's opening World Cup win over Afghanistan. 

But the left-handed batsman will be up against an Indian paceman who tops the ODI bowling rankings, with 87 wickets in 50 matches. 

Bumrah set the tone for India's win against South Africa on Wednesday with his two early strikes.

South African opener Hashim Amla called him "one hell of a bowler" after the 25-year-old quick sent the veteran batsman packing for six on a cloudy Southampton morning.

Zampa v Chahal

Adam Zampa is no Shane Warne but is expected to be Australia's key spin hope against India.

Fifteen of the leg-spinner's 64 ODI wickets have come against India since his debut in 2016 and variations including the googly and the straight ball make up for his lack of prodigious turn. 

His Indian counterpart, Yuzvendra Chahal, is seen as Kohli's go-to spinner along with spin partner Kuldeep Yadav. 

Chahal returned figures of 4-51 against South Africa and the former chess player will be looking to plot Australia's downfall. 

"Chess has taught me patience and planning," he said. "When you play chess you normally plan 15 to 16 moves in advance."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India v Australia Warner v Bumrah Kohli v Starc Zampa v Chahal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp