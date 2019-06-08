Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Indian-origin net bowler hospitalised after getting hit on head by David Warner shot 

It was during the end of second hour when Jai Kishan, a British fast bowler of Indian origin, was hit on the head while trying to stop Warner's shot.

Australian opener David Warner in the nets (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Australia batsman David Warner left the practice session "a bit shaken" as a net bowler collapsed to the ground after being hit on head by his fierce drive.

Australia's practice session came to a temporary halt following the incident ahead of their World Cup game against India.

Jai Kishan winced in pain before collapsing to the ground. The medical staff was rushed onto the field.

To everyone's relief, the player was responding as the entire Australian team gathered around him.

A concerned Warner sat beside the player and subsequently called off his net session.

The Australian team's support staff along with local staff then helped him to be stretchered off the ground and was taken to a nearby medical facility.

"I have got a hit on the head. I am doing fine. My name is Jai Kishan and I am a fast bowler," the player said before being taken off the ground. It is expected that he would be under observation for a minimum 24 hours since he sustained an injury on the head.

"David has been a bit shaken up. It was a decent hit. I hope the youngster is okay. It's quite unfortunate that someone gets hit like that. The medical staff did exceptional job about following the right protocols," said Australia skipper Aaron Finch.

ICC venue manager Michael Gibson informed the media that Kishan has now been taken to a hospital from Surrey medical facility for precautionary measures.

"He was conscious when he was taken to hospital. We will provide further updates when available," Gibson said.

 

