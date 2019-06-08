MS Dhoni's identity is country's identity, BCCI should stand with him: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should back M.S. Dhoni in the gloves controversy, feels Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

"I am hopeful that BCCI will take up this matter with ICC and will solve this matter. Dhoni's identity is country's identity, army's identity and it is not politics. So, BCCI should stand with Dhoni," he told reporters.

Rijiju also clarified that the government does not meddle with affairs of sports bodies.

"I would like to say very clearly that the government does not intervene in the affairs of the sports bodies. BCCI or any sports federation, they are autonomous and they run their affairs independently," he added.

ALSO READ | ICC denies MS Dhoni permission to keep Army insignia on gloves

Decorated former Indian skipper Dhoni was seen sporting an Army insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves in India's opening game of the ongoing World Cup.

In the match against South Africa on Wednesday, Dhoni was spotted with the regimental dagger insignia known as the "Balidaan Badge" of the Indian Para Special Forces on his gloves.

Rijiju further stressed that the BCCI should keep the interest of Indian citizens in mind while taking up the matter with ICC.

"The incident that took place during the World Cup is a thing related to India's reputation, I want to say that BCCI, on their level, should take up the matter with ICC and keeping Indian citizen's emotions in mind, they should put forward their views properly," Rijiju said.

"I would like to request BCCI to take up matter with ICC properly and if necessary inform the government accordingly," he added.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) running Indian cricket have sent in a request to the ICC asking them to allow Dhoni to have the logo on his gloves.

During the CoA meeting in Mumbai on Friday, one of the members said that an approval has been sought so that Dhoni can continue wearing the gloves.