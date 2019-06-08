Rohit Sharma says he has 'no idea' about MS Dhoni glove controversy

By IANS

LONDON: India vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday refused to comment on the Mahendra Singh Dhoni gloves controversy, saying it will be there for everyone to see whether the former captain sports the regimental dagger insignia on his keeping gloves during India's clash against Australia on Sunday.

"I don't know what is happening with that (the gloves controversy), I have nothing to say. Maybe you'll see tomorrow," Rohit told reporters on the eve of India's World Cup clash against defending champions Australia.

India's opening game in the ongoing World Cup against South Africa on Wednesday saw Dhoni once again profess his love for the security forces after he was spotted with the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on his wicketkeeping gloves.

The Army insignia was spotted on Dhoni's gloves when television replays showed him stumping Andile Phehlukwayo in the 40th over of the South Africa innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

While the BCCI asked the ICC to allow Dhoni to continue sporting the insignia, the game's governing body rejected the plea, saying that the regulations for ICC events didn't permit any individual message and that the logo also breached the regulations in relation to what was permitted on wicketkeeping gloves.

Talking about his match-winning 122 against South Africa in India's cup opener, Rohit said it was a special knock, one which he rated very highly.

"It was a very special hundred, one of my best. It wasn't an easy pitch and I had to be patient. It wasn't a typical innings from me. Not my best, but right up there. I think I have played more than 200-odd games now. If I don't do it now, then when," Rohit said.

"Experience teaches you a lot of things. That is something that has come into my game of late. Because you start the innings for your team, you want to make sure that you finish off the innings as well. That gives you immense pleasure. And when I did that in the first game, the satisfaction I got finishing the job was something else," said Rohit, who now has 23 ODI hundreds to his name.

Rohit has the chance to join an elite ODI club on Sunday as he needs just 20 runs to complete 2,000 runs against Australia in one-dayers and become only the fourth cricketer to achieve the feat after Sachin Tendulkar and the Caribbean duo of Vivian Richards and Desmond Haynes.

Asked about it, Rohit, who already has three ODI double centuries to his name, said: "Personally I don't look at getting past anyone's record. I have to get the job done for the team. That's what matters. Opening wasn't easy for me initially. The journey continues. I want to win maximum games for my country."

Rohit further said that the 2017 Champions Trophy played in England and Wales, in which he amassed 304 runs from five innings, gave him a lot of confidence.

"Champions Trophy gave me a lot of confidence. Opening hasn't been easy, it's a challenge. I've really understood my game in the last 4-5 years," he said.