World Cup 2019: Team India visits Indian High Commission in London

By UNI

LONDON: Ahead of their mega World Cup clash against Australia on Sunday, the Indian Cricket team visited Indian High Commissioner's residence in London.

The Indian team led by captain Virat Kohli along with head coach Ravi Shastri and the support staff as well the players were also pictured together with Indian High Commissioner Ruchi Ghanashyam at her residence.

The BCCI's official Twitter account on Friday posted a few pictures of the visit along with the caption "#TeamIndia at the High Commissioner's residence in London today".

Earlier on the day, India's practice session was called off due to rain.

India began their World Cup 2019 campaign by registering a six-wicket win over South Africa in their opening match on Wednesday.

India will face Australia in their next match at The Oval in London on Sunday.