MS Dhoni removes Army insignia from keeping gloves

The ICC turned down a request by the BCCI to allow Dhoni to sport the symbol that gained widespread attention.

Published: 09th June 2019 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni | AP

By AFP

LONDON: India's MS Dhoni took the field without a controversial dagger logo on his wicketkeeping gloves in Sunday's World Cup game against Australia after being ordered to remove the symbol by cricket's governing body.

Dhoni's gloves in the opening game against South Africa bore an apparent military insignia that breached rules laid down by the International Cricket Council.

ALSO READ | Fans shows support for MS Dhoni, flaunt 'Balidaan Badge' at Oval

But a different pair of gloves appeared to conform with ICC regulations when India fielded after making 352 for five batting first against world champions Australia at the Oval.

The ICC turned down a request by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow Dhoni to sport the symbol that gained widespread attention on television and on social media in India, with #DhoniKeepTheGlove trending on Twitter.

According to the World Cup clothing and equipment regulations manual, only two manufacturer identifications can be sported on the back of each glove.

Also, any logos should not have any political or racial connotations.

Dhoni is an honorary lieutenant colonel in India's Parachute Regiment.

ALSO READ | Before censoring Dhoni, ICC rejected Chris Gayle's request to use 'Universe Boss' logo

In March, the India team wore camouflage-style caps provided by Dhoni during a one-day  game against Australia as a tribute to India's armed forces after 40 troops were killed in a suicide bomb attack in Kashmir.

The ICC has previously ruled against players making political statements and in 2104 the global governing body banned England all-rounder Moeen Ali from wearing wristbands saying "Save Gaza" and "Free Palestine".

