World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma becomes fastest to reach 2000 runs against Australia in ODI history

Rohit has a total of 23 centuries and 41 half-centuries in ODIs so far.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma raises his bat to celebrate scoring fifty runs during the Cricket World Cup match between Australia and India at The Oval (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Indian opener Rohit Sharma on Sunday joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Viv Richards and Desmond Haynes in an elite list of cricketers as he became the 4th player to aggregate 2000 runs in ODIs against Australia.

Rohit, who is presently playing his 37th innings against Australia, has become the fastest among all to score 2000 runs against the defending world champions. He in the process, also surpassed Sachin as the fastest Indian to the milestone. 

Sachin took 51 innings to reach the milestone while Haynes and Richards took 59 and 45 innings, respectively. As soon as the opener collected 20 runs in the ongoing contest between India and Australia at the 2019 World Cup here, Rohit scripted his name in history books.

