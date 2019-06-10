Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Vijay Mallya booed at Oval, called 'chor' during India vs Australia World Cup match 

Vijay Mallya, who is is facing extradition, had also tweeted a picture of him with his son Siddharth standing in one of the stands.

Published: 10th June 2019 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Businessman Vijay Mallya (L) with his son at Oval stadium.

Businessman Vijay Mallya (L) with his son at Oval stadium. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

LONDON: Beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya was booed on Sunday with "chor hai (you are a thief)" chants as he watched the World Cup fixture between India and Australia at the Oval here.

In one of the videos doing rounds on social media, Mallya could be seen surrounded by a small crowd of people pushing and shoving as the cries of "chor hai (you are a thief)" increased as he left after the match.

At one point, a shout of "Be a man, apologise to your country" is heard, to which his response is inaudible.

Earlier in the day, Mallya had tweeted a picture of him with his son Siddharth standing in one of the stands at the Kennington Oval.

"Great to watch cricket with my son and even sweeter to see India's emphatic victory over Australia. Congratulations to Virat Kohli and his team," he tweeted after India won the match by 36-runs.

Mallya is facing extradition proceedings in the UK. The 63-year-old left India on March 2, 2016 after defaulting on loans amounting to Rs 9,000 crore. He has repeatedly denied fleeing the country, saying he is ready to pay back the money he owed to the Indian banks.

India had in 2017 filed for Mallya's extradition, which he contested. He is out on bail.

A consortium of 13 banks, led by the State Bank of India (SBI), has initiated loan recovery proceedings against him. The proceedings are on before a special court in Mumbai under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also moved the Special Prevention of Money-Laundering Act Court last year to get Mallya declared a "fugitive economic offender" and confiscate his properties, estimated at more than Rs 12,000 crore, making it the first such case of its kind under the new law.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2019 Cricket World Cup World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 2019 World Cup ICC World Cup 2019 Vijay Mallya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp