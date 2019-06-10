Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch question the use of zing bails

By ANI

LONDON: Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch questioned the use of zing bails at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup following the fifth incident in 10 days of a batsman getting bowled but the light-up bails not being dislodged.

Veteran wicket-keeper MS Dhoni inspected how firmly the stumps had been hammered into the pitch after batsman David Warner edged the ball onto his foot and watched the ball roll back onto his stumps but the zing bails remained intact during a match between India and Australia on Sunday.

"This is not something which you expect at the international level. I think with the technology it's great. The lights come on and you know it's very precisely when you actually make something happen with the stumps," Kohli said after India's 36-run win over Australia at The Oval.

"But you literally have to smash the stumps really hard - and I'm saying that as a batsman ... and these are fast bowlers. These are not medium-pace bowlers," he added.

This incident comes after West Indies' Chris Gayle, South Africa's Quinton De Kock, Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne, and Bangladesh's Mohammad Saifuddin all survived in the same manner earlier.

However, the ICC have had insisted the zing bails, originally developed by an Adelaide-based technology company, are not heavier than the previously used wooden bails, cricket.com.au reported.

"MS said we checked the stump hole, as well. The stump was not in very hard, it was actually loose. So I don't know what's actually wrong with the stump, the outer coating of the stump. I have no idea what's going on... if the stump is too thick or too rigid - I have no idea. No team would like seeing stuff like that when you actually bowl a good ball and then you don't get the guy out... I haven't seen that happen (as) many times in," the Indian captain continued.

The light-up stumps are preferred by administrators as they help umpire the exact moment when a bail gets dislodged, especially during a close run-out or while judging stumping decisions.

Australia captain Finch said that this case could stir a sense of injustice in a key situation.

"We were on the right end of it today but... it's a bit unfair at times, isn't it. And I know David's hit the stumps pretty hard. But it does seem to be happening more and more, which is unfortunate, because you'd hate to see something like that happen in a World Cup final or a semi-final or something like that (when) you've done the hard work as a bowler or a fielding side to set a player up or get the mistake and it not be rewarded. I'm not sure what you can do. I don't know how much lighter they can make the bails," he said.

Australia will next meet Pakistan on June 12 at County Ground Taunton, while India will take on New Zealand on June 13 at Trent Bridge.