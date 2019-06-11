Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Sunil Gavaskar, Kevin Pietersen want Rishabh Pant in if Dhawan ruled out; Gautam Gambhir calls for Ambati Rayudu

Dhawan's World Cup was thrown into disarray owing to the thumb injury which he picked up in India's 36-run win over Australia on Sunday.

Published: 11th June 2019 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Rishabh Pant (L) and Ambati Rayudu (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sunil Gavaskar and Kevin Pietersen batted for Rishabh Pant's inclusion but Gautam Gambhir said it is Ambati Rayudu who deserves to be called in if Shikhar Dhawan is ruled out of the India's World Cup campaign due to a left thumb fracture.

Dhawan's World Cup was thrown into disarray owing to the thumb injury which he picked up in India's 36-run win over Australia on Sunday.

The opener scored a hundred in the match, playing through pain with a swollen thumb.

He is set to miss the next two matches against New Zealand (Thursday) and Pakistan (Sunday).

Possible replacements being talked about are standbys Pant and Rayudu along with India A captain Shreyas Iyer.

"It has to be Rishabh Pant. He has been in cracking hot form in the IPL. He would probably want to show that he deserved to be in the team in the first place," Gavaskar told 'India Today' when asked about his pick for replacement if Dhawan is ruled out.

"But if Shikhar and the doctors say that he can be fit in the next 18 days, then I would wait for him even if it means he sits out of the England game (June 30). Shikhar has shown that his pain threshold is high," he added.

"For your country you bear the pain, you mentally strengthen and control yourself."

The view on having Pant on board, if Dhawan is ousted, was echoed by former England batsman Kevin Pietersen.

"Shikha OUT the World Cup. Get Pant on the plane ASAP. KL Rahul to open and Pant at number 4," Pietersen tweeted.

Offering a completely different take was Gautam Gambhir, who retired earlier this year.

"If Ambati Rayudu doesn't make it as Shikhar's replacement than his career is over. He averages 45 in ODIs and not being part of the World Cup with that average is very disappointing," he told 'Star Sports'.

"If he doesn't make it than he should pack his bags and only concentrate on the IPL because his international career is over," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kevin Pietersen Sunil Gavaskar Shikhar Dhawan Dhawan Replacement Rishabh Pant Ambati Rayudu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp