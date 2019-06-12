Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Australia, Pakistan aim for a result in rain-hit World Cup

Five-time champion Australia swept Pakistan 5-0 in a one-day international series in March and has won 14 of the last 15 head-to-head encounters.

Published: 12th June 2019 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (C) shakes hands with Australia's captain Aaron Finch after winning the toss ahead of the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Australia and Pakistan at The County Ground in Taunton. (Photo | AFP)

Pakistan's captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (C) shakes hands with Australia's captain Aaron Finch after winning the toss ahead of the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Australia and Pakistan at The County Ground in Taunton. (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Cricket World Cup organizers are hoping to get a result in the group game between defending champion Australia and Pakistan after washouts on consecutive days at Southampton and Bristol.

Cool temperatures and light rain are on the forecast for southwest England on Wednesday but Britain's Met Office is predicting only a slight chance of rain during the morning at the match venue in Taunton.

It was overcast and gloomy at Somerset's County Ground before play on Day 14 of the tournament and the temperature was expected to be around 11 Celsius (52 Fahrenheit) at the scheduled toss.

Pakistan has already had a game washed out — against Sri Lanka in Bristol last Friday — and the second game at Bristol between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh was abandoned because of rain without a ball being bowled on Tuesday. There were only 7.3 overs played in the South Africa-West Indies game before it was washed out in Southampton on Monday.

Five-time champion Australia swept Pakistan 5-0 in a one-day international series in March and has won 14 of the last 15 head-to-head encounters.

But the Australians are coming off a loss to India last Sunday in London and the absence of injured allrounder Marcus Stoinis will enforce a lineup change.

Pakistan is coming off a confidence-boosting win over top-ranked England, which ended a run of 11 ODI losses.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cricket World Cup Australia Vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp