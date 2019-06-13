Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Explainer: Why a washout at Nottingham could hurt India more than New Zealand

The match could be the fourth washout of the ongoing ICC showpiece event, but the impact is not going to be the same for both sides. TNIE explains

Published: 13th June 2019 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Indian captain Virat Kohi with Khaleel Ahmed after batting in the nets during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge. (Photo | AP)

Indian captain Virat Kohi with Khaleel Ahmed after batting in the nets during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

The battle between the only two undefeated teams in the World Cup is at the mercy of the rain gods. But the impact of a washout may not be the same for both sides. TNIE explains:

What is the weather like?

The threat of rain looms large in Nottingham. Variable cloudiness coupled with rainy spells throughout the day has been predicted by the met department, which means that a full fifty-over game is practically impossible.

Both sides could only train for an hour on Wednesday due to a torrential downpour. The teams had to abandon their practice session due to bad weather on Tuesday as well.

What will happen if the match is called off?

If the fixture gets washed out and both teams are forced to split points, it will affect the Men in Blue more than Kane Willamson's team. New Zealand have already won three games in the tournament and are the current table-toppers, while India have only played two.

If both sides receive a point each from the game, then the Kiwis will be needing just two more wins from the last five outings to confirm a semi-final berth for themselves.

On the other hand, Team India is in supreme form and enjoy the psychological whip hand over the Black Caps, whom they have defeated in six of their last eight ODI meetings. India wouldn't be keen on sharing a point from a game in which they are clearly the stronger side on paper. 

However, New Zealand had defeated Kohli's men in a warm-up fixture just before the tournament.

What will be India's strategy? 

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India vs New Zealand Nottingham ICC World Cup ICC World Cup 2019 cricket World Cup Rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing and first look of Samsung Galaxy M40
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp