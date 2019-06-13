Explainer: Why a washout at Nottingham could hurt India more than New Zealand

By Online Desk

The battle between the only two undefeated teams in the World Cup is at the mercy of the rain gods. But the impact of a washout may not be the same for both sides. TNIE explains:

What is the weather like?

The threat of rain looms large in Nottingham. Variable cloudiness coupled with rainy spells throughout the day has been predicted by the met department, which means that a full fifty-over game is practically impossible.

Both sides could only train for an hour on Wednesday due to a torrential downpour. The teams had to abandon their practice session due to bad weather on Tuesday as well.

What will happen if the match is called off?

If the fixture gets washed out and both teams are forced to split points, it will affect the Men in Blue more than Kane Willamson's team. New Zealand have already won three games in the tournament and are the current table-toppers, while India have only played two.

If both sides receive a point each from the game, then the Kiwis will be needing just two more wins from the last five outings to confirm a semi-final berth for themselves.

On the other hand, Team India is in supreme form and enjoy the psychological whip hand over the Black Caps, whom they have defeated in six of their last eight ODI meetings. India wouldn't be keen on sharing a point from a game in which they are clearly the stronger side on paper.

However, New Zealand had defeated Kohli's men in a warm-up fixture just before the tournament.

What will be India's strategy?