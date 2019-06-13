Home Sport ICC World Cup News

World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli says Pakistan will bring the best out of India

Heading into the encounter against Pakistan on Sunday, India are one of only two unbeaten teams at the World Cup.

Published: 13th June 2019 09:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 09:10 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli

Kohli was also hopeful about Dhawan's recovery | AP

By PTI

NOTTINGHAM: Faced with an "intimidating atmosphere", Indian captain Virat Kohli Thursday promised the marquee World Cup clash with Pakistan will bring the best out of his players.

Kohli was speaking after the game between India and New Zealand was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

ALSO READ | India vs New Zealand World Cup game called off due to rain

"It's been competitive for years, it's a marquee event all over the world, honour to be a part of the big game. Brings out the best in all of us," Kohli said of the June 16 face-off at Old Trafford.

"For Sunday, we know we're there when it comes to the mindset. Just about going out there and having a game plan, executing it," he said after the washout against New Zealand.

Like in previous editions of the showpiece, the upcoming India-Pakistan match has also generated a lot of buzz, with fans of both teams eagerly awaiting the start of the game.

"As soon as you enter the field, it's calm and relaxed. The atmosphere from the outside, for the first time, it's a bit intimidating, but we'll look to execute well."

Talking about Shikhar Dhawan, who has suffered a thumb injury, Kohli said, "Shikhar will be in a plaster for a couple of weeks, we'll assess and see.

"Hopefully, he'll be available for the later half and the semi-finals. He's motivated, we wanted to keep him back."

TAGS
World Cup 2019 India cricket Pakistan cricket Virat Kohli

