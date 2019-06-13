World Cup 2019: Wet outfield delays start of India-New Zealand game

By PTI

NOTTINGHAM: Inclement weather and wet outfield has delayed the start of the ICC World Cup game between India and New Zealand here Thursday.

An inspection was scheduled for 3 pm IST but was put off after it started raining again.

The outfield is pretty wet and is expected to take time to dry up as there's no sunshine.

After heavy showers in the past two days, Thursday has been relatively drier although it remains overcast.

Even if the match happens, it is expected to be a curtailed one as there is forecast of intermittent showers through the day.