Home Sport ICC World Cup News

India-Pakistan World Cup tickets being re-sold for Rs 60,000

The tickets for the clash which will take place at the Old Trafford Stadium -- which has a capacity of 20000 -- were sold out within hours of the ticket window opening.

Published: 14th June 2019 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Even in the ongoing World Cup in England and Wales, there's already enough hype for game number 22 -- the mother of all clashes -- to be played between India and Pakistan on June 16 in Manchester. (Photo | AP)

Even in the ongoing World Cup in England and Wales, there's already enough hype for game number 22 -- the mother of all clashes -- to be played between India and Pakistan on June 16 in Manchester. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: One thing synonymous with every India-Pakistan cricket match is the emotions attached to it. Not just among players, but also fans are high on adrenaline. The battle on the cricket field between the two Asian neighbours is touted to be the "greatest rivalry" for which fans wait eagerly.

Although the two cricketing giants don't feature in bilateral ties due to political issues, there is always a great level of excitement and anticipation whenever the two teams meet in multi-nation tournaments.

Even in the ongoing World Cup in England and Wales, there's already enough hype for game number 22 -- the mother of all clashes -- to be played between India and Pakistan on June 16 in Manchester.

Such is the craze among the fans that they are willing to pay any amount of money to witness what is expected to be a high-octane encounter between the arch-rivals.

The tickets for the clash which will take place at the Old Trafford Stadium -- which has a capacity of 20000 -- were sold out within hours of the ticket window opening.

And now, those who have bought the tickets are earning more by re-selling them. A website, Viagogo, is now buying tickets from the fans and is reselling them for prices ranging from approximately Rs20,000 to Rs60,000.

According to the website, 480 people have asked them to resell their tickets which the website is now providing to those who want it.

The highest ticket price is available in the Platinum category for Rs 62,610 while the lowest is that in the Bronze category for Rs 20,171.

The website has put up a map of the stadium wherein they have listed the services available in the stands for which the prices are mentioned.

India and Pakistan will be meeting for the seventh time in a World Cup on Sunday. On all the six previous occasions, the Men in Blue have turned victorious.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India-Pakistan cricket match india vs pakistan World Cup 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp