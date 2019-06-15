Medical room: List of players injured in Cricket World Cup 2019

By Express News Service

The World Cup has already seen its fair share of injuries. Here’s a look at the players who have been at the receiving end in this tournament..

Jhye Richardson (Australia)

The pacer dislocated his shoulder during a five-match series against Pakistan at Sharjah. Having excelled since making his ODI debut last January he was added to the 15-man squad. But fate had other ideas so the board called up namesake, Kane, in May.

Dale Steyn (South Africa)

The speedster held out hope of recovering from a shoulder injury but his wish was rejected by the cricket gods. Playing the IPL, perhaps, played a part in the injury as the veteran was forced to withdraw after their opener against India.

Jason Roy (England)

England opener, while running behind a Chris Gayle skier, seemed to have done his hamstring on Friday. Having missed a chunk of action, they will be hoping he can recover soon. Eoin Morgan also went off the field after suffering from back spasms.

Mohammad Shahzad (Afghanistan)

Is it knee injury or an elaborate conspiracy? The jury is still out. The board sent him back home after he picked up an injury versus Pakistan but the keeper said he was fine to play.

Shikhar Dhawan (India)

The southpaw impressed against Australia but a knock on his arm has left him on the watchlist. Not yet ruled out, but the BCCI have decided to keep him under observation.