Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Pakistan need to cash in on India's middle-order vulnerability: Wasim Akram

Akram, hero of many Indo-Pak cricketing battles, is hopeful that Mohammed Aamir led attack would do well to find the chinks in the Indian middle-order.

Published: 15th June 2019 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistani cricketer and television commentator Wasim Akram. |File Photo

By PTI

MANCHESTER: Pakistan bowlers should go after a vulnerable Indian middle order when the two teams clash in the marquee World Cup game on Sunday, says former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram.

Akram, hero of many Indo-Pak cricketing battles, is hopeful that Mohammed Aamir led attack would do well to find the chinks in the Indian middle-order.

"India have a solid top order. Not only there is Virat (Kohli) but there's also Rohit (Sharma). But I have a feeling that middle order isn't that settled. Pakistan bowlers should try to cash in on that aspect," Akram told PTI during a recent interaction.

Aamir's presence in the side is a big positive feels Akram.

The left arm pacer took 5 for 30 against Australia albeit in a lost cause.

"I don't know why did they drop Aamir in the first place. His presence even when he is not at his best is important. He is a senior bowler now and I believe he has a duty to guide the youngsters," Akram said.

He has confidence in Babar Azam but wouldn't like comparisons with Virat Kohli.

"Babar Azam is a very talented batsman and it's good to see his consistency. He shouldn't be compared to Virat and let him play freely."

The 'Sultan of Swing' is however disappointed that young fast bowlers these days don't know the use of wrists.

"Aajkal ke ladke wrists kahaan maarte hain. (Bowlers nowadays don't use their wrists). How do you even expect bowlers to get swing?" he questioned.

Two new balls from both ends have been quite a deterrent for bowlers but the legendary Wasim Akram is of the opinion that the white Dukes used during the 1999 edition was better for seamers.

Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Abdul Razzaq and Azhar Mahmood made life difficult for the opposition during that World Cup in England where Pakistan reached the finals.

ALSO READ | Match against Pakistan in 2003 best memory apart from 2011 World Cup win: Sachin Tendulkar

"The seam of the Kookaburra ball is not pronounced and I have always found Dukes to be the best ball. I don't know why the ICC had done away with the Duke Whites. Those balls would have certainly swung more," Akram said.

The interaction was arranged when Akram was announced as a Brand Ambassador of Euro T20 Slam in Dublin.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wasim Akram Pakistan Cricket Team India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 World Cup 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp