Virat Kohli becomes fastest batsman to score 11,000 ODI runs

Kohli is the 3rd Indian in the elite list after Tendulkar and Ganguly.

Published: 16th June 2019 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, left, reacts after India's captain Virat Kohli, right, played a shot during the Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MANCHESTER: India skipper Virat Kohli rose to the challenge on Sunday against Pakistan and added another feather to his cap by becoming the fastest player in the history of the game to cross the 11,000-run mark in ODIs.

Kohli achieved the feat in 222 innings, going past Sachin Tendulkar who took 276 knocks to go past the 11,000-run mark. Ricky Ponting reached the milestone in 286 innings, while Sourav Ganguly took 288 innings to achieve the feat.

Kohli also became only the third Indian after Tendulkar and Ganguly and ninth cricketer overall to get to 11,000 ODI runs .

Kohli already holds the record for being the fastest to 10,000 ODI runs.

Kohli missed out on an opportunity in India's third group stage match against New Zealand in Nottingham which was called off due to rain without a single ball being bowled.

On Sunday, Kohli brought up his 51st ODI half-century off 51 balls, his second fifty on the trot.

When rain stopped with India on 305/4 after 46.4 overs, the India captain was unbeaten on 71 off 62 deliveries (4x6).

Kohli first played second fiddle to Rohit Sharma (140) before changing gears as Hardik Pandya (26) struggled to find the middle of the bat.

