Home Sport ICC World Cup News

WATCH | Pakistan fan arrives on horseback to watch India-Pak World Cup clash

As India and Pakistan got ready to lock horns in an ever-marquee clash, fans thronged the stadium, their loyalties firmly in place for their respective nations.

Published: 16th June 2019 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

(Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MANCHESTER: Of the many colourful scenes on display ahead of the India-Pakistan World Cup clash on Sunday, one that caught everyone's attention was a fan riding a horse to the Old Trafford Cricket Ground here.

As India and Pakistan got ready to lock horns in an ever-marquee clash, fans thronged the stadium, their loyalties firmly in place for their respective nations.

What really stood out, though, was a man dressed in white clothes, riding a white horse to the venue.

"This is officially the BEST way to arrive at a cricket match," the ICC's official World Cup handle tweeted with a video.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India-Pakistan india vs pakistan World Cup 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp