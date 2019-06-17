Home Sport ICC World Cup News

David Warner yet to take 'ferrari for a spin', semifinals will be occasion to 'test engine out': Steve Waugh

Warner has so far hit two fifties and a century but Waugh says the explosive opener is yet to reach his destructive best in this World Cup and the semifinals will be the right platform for him.

Published: 17th June 2019 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's David Warner. (Photo | AP)

Australia's David Warner. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Former Australia captain Steve Waugh feels that David Warner has been playing in "second gear" and is yet take "the ferrari for a spin" in this ongoing World Cup.

Warner has so far hit two fifties and a century but Waugh says the explosive opener is yet to reach his destructive best in this World Cup and the semifinals will be the right platform for him to "test the engine out".

"What's daunting for teams yet to face Australia is the notion that Warner hasn't yet taken the Ferrari for a spin on the freeway," Waugh wrote in a column for the ICC.

"He has been idling away in second gear waiting for the right moment to put the foot down. Perhaps the semi-finals will be the occasion to test the engine out."

Waugh also heaped praise on skipper Aaron Finch for leading from the front with a strokeful 153 against Sri Lanka.

"To win a World Cup your captain needs to lead from the front, either by actions or in words. Right now Aaron Finch is excelling in both. He has remained calm and composed off the field in dealing with the media and has unquestionably been the premier batsman of the tournament so far while controlling the tempo of the matches nicely with his leadership," Waugh wrote.

"His innings against Sri Lanka looked destined for a big number from ball one. Together with David Warner they are forging a dominant combination, complementing each other and setting a solid platform for the remainder of the order," said Waugh who led Australia to a World Cup win in 1999.

Table-toppers Australia have won four matches out of the five games with their loss against India being the only blemish and Waugh was happy that the big match players are performing well for the team.

"Encouragingly Australia's big match players are all in good form with Steve Smith searching and closing in on the rhythm and unorthodox creativity that bamboozles opposing attacks," he wrote.

"Glenn Maxwell the renowned match winner is threatening to live up to his reputation and his 46 off 25 balls followed by a 10 over spell for 46 runs give Australia two players in one when he can focus the mind.

"In Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins Australia have the best opening bowling combination at the tournament and their fitness will be a crucial ingredient to the chances of lifting the trophy at Lord's on 14 July." 

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Steve Waugh David Warner Australia at World Cup Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 World Cup 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp