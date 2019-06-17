Home Sport ICC World Cup News

In England, you see the pitch and plan your innings: Rohit Sharma

In the latest episode of Chahal TV, produced by BCCI, Rohit was seen revealing the secret behind his swashbuckling knock in the most awaited clash of the showpiece event.

Published: 17th June 2019 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Rohit Sharma plays a shot against Pakistan. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MANCHESTER: It was opener Rohit Sharma's majestic 140 against arch-rivals Pakistan which put India on course for a convincing 89-run win in the World Cup encounter at Old Trafford on Sunday. It was for the seventh time in the showpiece event that India got the better off the Green Brigade.

In the latest episode of Chahal TV, produced by BCCI, Rohit was seen revealing the secret behind his swashbuckling knock in the most awaited clash of the showpiece event.

Watch the episode of Chahal TV here

"In England, no matter how the wicket is, flat or with something for the bowlers, you have to take time initially for the first six-seven overs to see how the pitch behaves and then plan your innings accordingly," Rohit said.

"The team has a lot of stroke-makers who like to play their strokes, so it becomes very important for us to start cautiously. I think we did that and initially, our plan was to see off the new ball and then go thapathap (take the attack to the bowlers)," he added.

Chasing a challenging 337-run target, Pakistan's Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman shared a century stand for their team before spinner Kuldeep Yadav dismissed the duo in quick succession to put India back in the contest.

ALSO READ | Rohit agrees to help Pak batsmen once he becomes their coach

Rohit further revealed that it was Chahal who suggested to him to change the ends for the spin twins and it did the trick for India as Rohit then passed on the message to skipper Virat Kohli.

"Yes, Kuldeep bowled very well. But I'd like to credit you for suggesting to change ends. I had a word with Kohli and the ends were changed. Kuldeep got good drift from the other end so I would like to say, Chahal can become a captain," Rohit said laughing.

After the brilliant performance against Pakistan, the Indian players have been given a two-day break to switch off, relax and come back stronger before their next game against Afghanistan on June 22 in Southampton.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohit Sharma India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp