Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Pakistan fan sings Indian national anthem, wins hearts

Clad in a black t-shirt with the Pakistan flag around his neck, the fan was singing the anthem aloud and even those around him clapped once the anthem got over.

Published: 17th June 2019 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Couple from Canada who sported half of India jersey and half of Pakistan jersey. (Twitter/@KaulLakshmi)

By IANS

MANCHESTER: Keeping the age-old rivalry aside, a Pakistan supporter was seen singing the Indian national anthem before the two teams crossed swords for their marquee World Cup clash at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Clad in a black t-shirt with the Pakistan flag around his neck, the fan was singing the anthem aloud and even those around him clapped once the anthem got over.

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side were brushed aside by all-round India riding Rohit Sharma's 140 to set a target of 337.

Pakistan, in reply, reached 166/6 in 35 overs before rain caused a temporary halt to the proceedings. On resumption, their revised target was 302 and they had to chase it down in 40 overs. Only managing to reach 212/6, they fell to their third defeat of the tournament.

In another heart-warming incident, a Canadian couple wearing custom-made Ind-Pak jerseys also went viral on social media.

The image, released by London-based Lakshmi Kaul on Twitter, shows one half of the couple's T-shirt sporting the Indian jersey while the other half is the Pakistan jersey.

Winning and losing is a part of sport and cricket is no different. But the manner in which Pakistan lost to India at Old Trafford on Sunday has left the fans dejected.

Those supporting Sarfaraz Ahmed and boys feel that there was no intent from the players and while some fans have taken to Twitter to post photos of the likes of Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz partying till late into the night on the eve of the game, others have criticised the captain.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Fans india vs pakistan ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp