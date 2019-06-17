Pakistan fan sings Indian national anthem, wins hearts

By IANS

MANCHESTER: Keeping the age-old rivalry aside, a Pakistan supporter was seen singing the Indian national anthem before the two teams crossed swords for their marquee World Cup clash at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Clad in a black t-shirt with the Pakistan flag around his neck, the fan was singing the anthem aloud and even those around him clapped once the anthem got over.

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side were brushed aside by all-round India riding Rohit Sharma's 140 to set a target of 337.

Pakistan, in reply, reached 166/6 in 35 overs before rain caused a temporary halt to the proceedings. On resumption, their revised target was 302 and they had to chase it down in 40 overs. Only managing to reach 212/6, they fell to their third defeat of the tournament.

In another heart-warming incident, a Canadian couple wearing custom-made Ind-Pak jerseys also went viral on social media.

The image, released by London-based Lakshmi Kaul on Twitter, shows one half of the couple's T-shirt sporting the Indian jersey while the other half is the Pakistan jersey.

Winning and losing is a part of sport and cricket is no different. But the manner in which Pakistan lost to India at Old Trafford on Sunday has left the fans dejected.

Those supporting Sarfaraz Ahmed and boys feel that there was no intent from the players and while some fans have taken to Twitter to post photos of the likes of Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz partying till late into the night on the eve of the game, others have criticised the captain.