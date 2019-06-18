Home Sport ICC World Cup News

World Cup 2019 LIVE score: England vs Afghanistan

Published: 18th June 2019 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

England's Joe Root (L) and England's Ben Stokes celebrate after victory in the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and West Indies at the Rose Bowl in Southampton

England's Joe Root (L) and England's Ben Stokes (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MANCHESTER: England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bat against Afghanistan in their World Cup clash here Tuesday.

England made a couple of changes, bringing in James Vince and Moeen Ali in place of the injured Jason Roy and Liam Plunkett.

For Afghanistan, Dawlat Zadran , Najibullah Zadran and Mujeeb Ur Rahman replace Aftab Alam, Hazratullah Zazai and Hamid Hassan.

Teams:

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmat Shah, Noor Ali Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran.

England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

ICC World Cup 2019 World Cup 2019 ENG VS AFG England vs Afghanistan

Comments

