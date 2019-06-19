Ranveer Singh warned by WWE star Brock Lesnar's advocate for using 'phrase' to praise Hardik Pandya

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been warned by WWE wrestler Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman for using a phrase made popular by him.

The matter stems from Ranveer using a known phrase that Heyman and Lesnar apparently devised for their time in the WWE. Heyman would root for Lesnar by shouting: "Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat," every time the latter stepped inside the ring.

The "Padmaavat" star used the phrase with a twist when he posted an image with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya from the India-Pakistan match at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Ranveer captioned his photograph along with Pandya: "Eat. Sleep. Dominate. Repeat. The name is Hardik. Hardik Pandya. Hardik Pandya ma boi, unstoppable."

This led Heyman to point out on Twitter: "Ranveer Singh are you F'N kidding me? 1 - It's eat, sleep conquer, repeat. 2 - Copyright #YourHumbleAdvocate and Brock Lesnar. 3 - I am litigious 4 - Eat Sleep Deposition repeat."

. @RanveerOfficial

ARE YOU F'N KIDDING ME???????????

1 - It's Eat Sleep CONQUER Repeat

2 - Copyright #YourHumbleAdvocate and @BrockLesnar

3 - I am litigious

4 - EAT SLEEP DEPOSITION REPEAT https://t.co/yppZe129eZ — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 19, 2019

Ranveer is yet to reply to Heyman.