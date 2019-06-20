Home Sport ICC World Cup News

When school kids enjoyed a 'Hardik and Rahul' show

A little later, Rishabh Pant also joined the kids. World''s ''best babysitter'' got a roar of approval as he sent some of those soft balls outside the park.

Published: 20th June 2019 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 08:48 PM   |  A+A-

India's captain Virat Kohli, right, shares a light moment with teammate Hardik Pandya during a training session. (Photo | AP)

India's captain Virat Kohli, right, shares a light moment with teammate Hardik Pandya during a training session. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: The last time they took part in a show, it was a frivolous and forgettable one for all and sundry but on Thursday, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul ensured that little kids had an unforgettable time in their presence.

Another day, another show but it was something that the kids wouldn''t forget in a hurry and the cricketing duo too would fondly remember.

As a bunch of school kids waited patiently for their cricket clinic with the Indian cricketers, there was curiosity over who all will attend after a gruelling practise session ahead of their World Cup fixture against Afghanistan here on Saturday.

And then suddenly, it was Hardik and Rahul standing at the staircase, ready to join the kids for the clinic arranged by the ICC. It was a chance for some "good optics" for the BCCI and at least the flamboyant all-rounder did way more than celebrity cricketers do at such events.

"He got a lot of flak (for his comments on a TV show) but those who have been around Hardik know that he isn''t a bad human being," a BCCI official told.

ALSO READ | KL Rahul showing signs of coming off age

The next 30 minutes saw Hardik become one of the kids in the clinic. He would deliberately get out and the kids were overjoyed. He would then put a cone on his head and a ball over it.

Rahul also did his bit giving throwdowns but Hardik’s involvement was distinctly much more. His interaction with the children was a sight to behold. When they sat in a group, even he was there in that circle, one among them.

A little later, Rishabh Pant also joined the kids. World''s ''best babysitter'' got a roar of approval as he sent some of those soft balls outside the park.

"Ab dekhna Rishabh ne maraa, toh ab yeh (Hardik) bhi marega," a familiar voice said from the dressing room balcony. It was Mahendra Singh Dhoni watching the event alongside Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammad Shami.

And the team''s senior-most player was so right. The next ball was hit in the stands and the children loved it. The India all-rounder then did a jump and jig, his customary celebration style whenever he wins matches for Mumbai Indians.

Hardik is performing well and it reflected in his mood. He was cheerful, interactive and the children were happy.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hardik and Rahul Hardik Pandya KL Rahul Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 World Cup 2019
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp