Virat Kohli believes cricket can make a difference to children's lives, here is why

Members of the Indian team, including Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant attended a cricket clinic for school kids arranged by the ICC at the Rose Bowl Stadium on Thursday.

Published: 21st June 2019 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 04:29 PM

Virat Kohli with kids at Southampton (Photo | Twitter@imVkohli)

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: Skipper Virat Kohli enjoyed some quality time playing cricket with school children ahead of India's match against Afghanistan here.

"I believe cricket can really make a difference to children's lives. It really improves you as a human being because it makes you go through phases which are very similar to life," Kohli said in a video posted by the official website of the Cricket World Cup.

"You understand downfalls; you understand good phases and how to come back from difficult times. So, I think cricket is really a great teacher in many ways," he added.

Kohli, who became the fastest cricketer to reach 11,000 runs in One-day Internationals on Sunday, said it was a delight to spend time with children.

"Spending time with kids is an absolute joy and an opportunity to contribute to their journey in some way. Such honesty and commitment in whatever kids do. So much to learn as well and the biggest learning is to never forget the joy of playing this great game," Kohli tweeted.

Favourites India are yet to face defeat in the tournament.

They registered commanding victories over South Africa, Australia and Pakistan while their game against New Zealand was washed out.

India currently sit at the fourth position in the World Cup standings with seven points.

They will face Afghanistan on Saturday before matches against Bangladesh, West Indies, Sri Lanka and hosts England.

 

Virat Kohli India vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2019 World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup cricket World Cup Cricket Children
