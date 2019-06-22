Home Sport ICC World Cup News

World Cup 2019: Team India on the verge of joining Australia, New Zealand in elite club

If Virat Kohli and co. go on to defeat the Afghans, they will become only the third side behind five-time champions Australia and their trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand to reach the mark.

Published: 22nd June 2019 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket team

Indian cricket team (File | AP)

By Online Desk

With a win against Afghanistan at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, India will join an elite group of teams that have won 50 or more World Cup matches.

If Virat Kohli and co. go on to defeat the Afghans, they will become only the third side behind five-time champions Australia and their trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand to reach the mark. Australia have won 67 matches so far while New Zealand have won 52 matches in the tournament's history.

ALSO READ | Key players to watch in India-Afghanistan clash

India with 49 wins are just a victory away from the prestigious milestone.

Teams to have won 50 or more matches in World Cup:

Australia – Matches: 90, Win: 67, Loss: 21, Tie: 1, No Result: 1

New Zealand - M: 83, W: 52, L: 30, T: 0, NR: 1

India - M: 78, W: 49, L: 27, T: 1, NR: 1

ALSO READ | World Cup 2019 LIVE score: India vs Afghanistan

Australia are currently at the top of the table with five wins from six matches while India are unbeaten and sit comfortably at the number four position with seven points. A win on Saturday will lift India above England and at par with New Zealand, who are placed at number two, on nine points.

