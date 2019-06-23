Home Sport ICC World Cup News

New Zealand can be World Cup winners, says Brendon McCullum

The Black Caps won a nail-biter against the West Indies in Manchester on Saturday to stay unbeaten at the 50-over tournament in England and Wales.

Published: 23rd June 2019 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand

New Zealand Cricket Team. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

MANCHESTER: Former captain Brendon McCullum says New Zealand have the firepower to win the World Cup for the first time in their history.

The Black Caps won a nail-biter against the West Indies in Manchester on Saturday to stay unbeaten at the 50-over tournament in England and Wales.

New Zealand, often labelled as underdogs, reached their first World Cup final in 2015 under McCullum after six semi-final appearances, only to lose to Australia in Melbourne.

Kane Williamson's side are almost certain of a place in the 2019 semi-finals already, sitting top of the 10-team table with five wins and a no result from six matches.

"Some people say underdogs but probably they don't see New Zealand play that often. Broadcast-wise they are not seen as often as some of the other teams and hence they are out of sight out of mind thing," McCullum told AFP.

"The World Cup historically for New Zealand has always been very, very good. I think we are second in most wins behind Australia in World Cup matches."

The cricketer-turned-commentator said his former side were gaining in confidence after a fine start and would peak for the semi-finals.

Williamson, who replaced McCullum as captain in all three formats of the game after the veteran batsman's retirement in 2016, has led by example at the World Cup with his elegant batting.

He produced another masterclass against the West Indies at Old Trafford, scoring 148 -- his second successive century -- as New Zealand scraped home by five runs.

McCullum said, "He is a magnificent player, turned into a fine leader. He is definitely more of an elegant type of cricketer. He is almost surgeon-like.

"He is among the most consistent players around we talk about. (Joe) Root and (Virat) Kohli and Steve Smith, all of them are quite similar. They are very much batsmen rather than power-hitters."

McCullum believes the teams currently occupying the top four slots in the 10-team table -- New Zealand, Australia, India and England -- are likely to reach next month's semi-finals, though he believes all the teams have vulnerabilities.

"I think the weather didn't help but the back end of this tournament hopefully we will see some really exciting cricket and clear skies," said McCullum.

"To me it's fair to say you are probably looking at England, India, Australia and New Zealand (in the semi-finals).

"Whoever is able to seize that big moment when it does arise? I'm sure New Zealand will be confident they can."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brendon McCullum New Zealand World Cup final
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp