Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Hardik Pandya not man enough to step into the ring with Brock Lesnar: Paul Heyman

Heyman's anger is reserved not just for Ranveer but also for the person that the latter took a picture with which irked Heyman -- Hardik Pandya.

Published: 24th June 2019 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Ranveer Singh (L) with Hardik pandya. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Paul Heyman has become one of the biggest names in the world of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) thanks primarily to a weapon that he is a master of -- words. Being the advocate of Brock Lesnar, a hugely popular name in India from the WWE stable, Heyman is well known in the country but his recent social media attack on Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh helped him and the WWE to cash in on the buzz around the 2019 ICC World Cup.

Heyman's anger is reserved not just for Ranveer but also for the person that the latter took a picture with which irked Heyman -- Hardik Pandya. The Indian all-rounder, according to Heyman, is "not man enough to step into the ring with Brock Lesnar."

"Let's be real about this. Cricket is a very popular sport but it's barely a man's sport, it is an activity," Heyman told IANS. "Brock Lesnar is the former National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) champion and the baddest dude on the planet. So I don't see Hardik Pandya being man enough to step into the ring with him."

As far as the "legal notice" that he served Ranveer Singh goes, Heyman said that he would rather keep the strategy private. "Singh is obviously someone who walks around dreaming of being Paul Heyman while Hardik Pandya wants to be Brock Lesnar. Otherwise, why would he authorise that tweet to be released. It's not like he didn't pose for the picture," he said.

"So, it's clear that Hardik Pandya wants to be Brock Lesnar because Brock Lesnar is far more famous and succesfull on a global basis and Singh exposed himself as a Paul Heyman wannabe in one tweet (sic.)"

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paul Heyman WWE Brock Lesnar Hardik Pandya World Cup 2019 Ranveer Singh
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp