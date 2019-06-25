Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Bangladesh are capable enough to beat India, says Shakib Al Hasan ahead of World Cup clash

Bangladesh will need to beat India and Pakistan in their final two group matches to salvage any hopes of a knockout stage.

Published: 25th June 2019 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (R)

Bangladesh Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (R) (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SOUTHAMPTON: Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan believes Bangladesh have the wherewithal to create an upset against India but they will need to produce their absolute best to outwit the title favourites and keep their World Cup semifinal hopes alive.

Shakib produced a brilliant allround display, scoring a fifty and returning with a five-wicket haul as Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 62 runs here on Monday to grab the fifth spot in the points table.

Bangladesh will need to beat India (July 2) and Pakistan (July 5) in their final two group matches to salvage any hopes of a knockout stage.

"India are the top side, someone who is looking at the title, it is not going to be easy but we will give it our best shot," Shakib told reporters.

ALSO READ: Sensational Shakib Al Hasan keeps Bangladesh in semifinal contention

"Experience will help, we have to play our best cricket to be able to beat India. They have got world-class players who can take the match in their own hands. We have to be at our best but I believe we are a capable enough team."

Bangladesh's spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi also exuded confidence about the spinners in their ranks and hoped they will produce the goods against India when they meet next week.

"We all know they play spin well. But so do we, we play spin very well and played it well against Afghanistan," said Joshi, who has played 15 Test and 69 ODIs for India between 1996 to 2001.

"We have shown in the white ball formats here and before this how we are a good side, we won in Ireland, we have beaten West Indies home and away and come close to beating India three times in the past three years.

"We have our own brand of cricket we are playing with the likes of Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal, then Mashrafe Mortaza with the ball, and the others."

Afghanistan had troubled India at The Ageas Bowl, restricting them to 224 for 8 and Joshi admitted he would enjoy a similar surface at Edgbaston.

"We have quality spinners, the same as India," added Joshi.

"How do you deal with them? Facing them and bowling to them it is the same. You think of it one ball at a time.

"Every team has their strengths and weaknesses. I have seen India very closely when we have played them. We know where to bowl to them." 

TAGS
Bangladesh Bangladesh vs India India Shakib Al Hasan World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 2019 World Cup
