Home Sport ICC World Cup News

World Cup 2019: Captain Naib fumes at sloppy Afghanistan after defeat against Bangladesh

Afghanistan was guilty of a series of errors dropping catches and committing careless misfields as Bangladesh scored 262-7 in Southampton.

Published: 25th June 2019 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Afghanistan's captain Gulbadin Naib walks off the field of play after losing his wicket from the bowling of Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan during the Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton.

Afghanistan's captain Gulbadin Naib walks off the field of play after losing his wicket from the bowling of Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan during the Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SOUTHAMPTON: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib slammed his side's sloppy fielding in their 62-run World Cup defeat against Bangladesh on Monday.

Naib's men were guilty of a series of errors- - dropping catches and committing careless misfields -- as Bangladesh scored 262-7 in Southampton.

Those blunders were worth an extra 35 runs according to the disgruntled Naib, who defended his decision to bowl first after winning the toss.

"I'm happy with the toss, but if you look at the match, we missed a couple of catches and gave some extra runs," he told reporters.

"We gave away 30, 35 runs. Because of mis-fielding we missed the opportunity again. Again, we didn't bowl in the right area in first 10 overs, and they scored like 50-something."

Afghanistan slipped to 200 all out despite Naib's 47 in a lacklustre run-chase that suggested they would have been better off batting first.

ALSO READ: Sensational Shakib Al Hasan keeps Bangladesh in semifinal contention

Asked if it was a realistic target to chase, Naib saluted man-of-the-match Shakib Al Hasan -- who took five wickets and scored 51, saying: "If you look for the wicket, it's chasable.

"But praise goes to Shakib. He bowled really well. He's the world number one all-rounder.

"He has a lot of experience, so he took time on the wicket when he batted. Also, he bowled really well, according to the plan." Naib was also frustrated by the bowling and fielding of star leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

Rashid has endured a disappointing World Cup, conceding the most runs in the tournament's history against England and failing to sparkle against Bangladesh.

"He's giving his 100 percent, but if you look for the fielding side, I'm a little disappointed," Naib said.

"He's also disappointed about the fielding. One time he's very angry in the field.

"I asked him just keep relaxed and just focus on your bowling. So I think he missed his momentum there because of fielding." 

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Afghanistan Bangladesh Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Gulbadin Naib World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 2019 World Cup
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp