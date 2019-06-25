Home Sport ICC World Cup News

World Cup 2019: Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur wanted to 'commit suicide' after India loss

The entire team, including skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and the team management, had drawn a lot of flak from former cricketers and fans on social media.

Published: 25th June 2019 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur (Photo| AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has claimed that he was feeling so low and disappointed after his team's loss to India in the ongoing World Cup that he wanted to "commit suicide".

On June 16 at the Old Trafford in Manchester, Pakistan had to face an embarrassing 89-run loss (D/L method) against arch-rivals India. This was their seventh loss against the Men in Blue in all the editions of the World Cups.

The entire team, including skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and the team management, had drawn a lot of flak from former cricketers and fans on social media.

ALSO READ: Players felt hurt after India loss but alive and kicking now, says Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur

owever, Pakistan came back strongly to keep their hopes alive of making it to the semi-finals as they registered a convincing 49-run victory over South Africa, knocking the Faf du Plessis-led team out of the competition.

"Last Sunday I wanted to commit suicide," Arthur said at the post-match press conference after the Proteas game at the Lord's on Sunday. "But it was, you know, it's only one performance.

"It happens so quick. You lose a game; you lose another game; it's a World Cup; media scrutiny; public expectation, and then you almost go into sort of survival mode. We've all been there," he added.

He had also said guys in the team were "burnt" last week post their defeat to Virat Kohli's men.

Pakistan have five points from six games and are currently placed at the seventh spot in the table. They need to win all their remaining three games against New Zealand (Wednesday), Afghanistan (Saturday) and Bangladesh (July 5), and also hope that results of matches of other teams go in their favour so that they can make it to the last four stage.

It should be remembered that former Pakistan coach Bob Woolmer had died under mysterious circumstances after the Green Brigade got eliminated in the group stage of the 2007 edition of the World Cup held in the West Indies.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mickey Arthur Pakistan coach India vs Pakistan Pakistan World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp