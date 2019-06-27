Home Sport ICC World Cup News

JP Duminy 'ashamed' of South Africa World Cup flop

South Africa have been eliminated from the tournament and the all-rounder apologised to the fans for their "dismal" performances.

Published: 27th June 2019 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 10:31 PM

South Africa batsman JP Duminy | AP

By AFP

CHESTER-LE-STREET: JP Duminy has apologised to South Africa fans after the country's "dismal" showing at the World Cup.

Faf du Plessis's men have beaten only win-less Afghanistan in their opening seven games, meaning they cannot mathematically reach the last four.

"It's been pretty dismal from our part," said Duminy, who will retire from the 50-over game after the tournament in England and Wales.

"We obviously want to apologise to the public and the South African fans for letting them down.

"You know when you represent your country it is always a proud moment and you understand that you represent 50, 60 million people, that is a proud moment in itself.

"And when you put in performances like that, you know, you in a way almost feel ashamed of that."

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka coach warns of South Africa World Cup threat

Reports have emerged that coach Ottis Gibson will be in the firing line after the tournament, with Cricket South Africa (CSA) president Chris Nenzani promising that "heads will roll".

All-rounder Duminy, who has not featured in the past four matches, said the players, not the coaches, should take responsibility for a dismal campaign.

"It's always a difficult one when they bear the most brunt of our performances," he added, speaking ahead of South Africa's match penultimate match against Sri Lanka on Friday.

"The important thing for us is to take responsibility for that and sort of stand up and be man enough to know that you know we have come up short.

"They have given us the support. They have given us all the backing that we need to go out there and put in big performances, but we are the ones that have come up short."

