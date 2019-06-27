Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Rohit Sharma's dismissal against Windies raises questions on DRS

The third umpire overturned the umpire's decision and Rohit was adjudged to have nicked the ball as he left a gap between bad and pad, with Roach and the Windies celebrating.

Published: 27th June 2019 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Rohit Sharma walks off the ground after the controversial decision. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MANCHESTER: India opener Rohit Sharma's dismissal against the West Indies on Thursday created quite a flutter as opinion got divided on social media on whether he was actually out or not. It also once again raised questions on the precision of the Decision Review System (DRS).

India limited-overs deputy Rohit was looking in good touch (on 18 off 22 balls) when a Kemar Roach delivery pitched on good length and jagged back sharply, kissing what the Windies thought was the inside edge of Rohit's bat.

ALSO READ | Inconsistent DRS becoming a talking point in every game: Kohli after Mohali loss

The onfield umpire turned down the appeal, but Jason Holder and boys decided to review it. The third umpire overturned the umpire's decision and Rohit was adjudged to have nicked the ball as he left a gap between bad and pad, with Roach and the Windies celebrating.

The verdict left Rohit flabbergasted as he walked off shaking his head. This once again pointed fingers at DRS and it's judgment at all times as it could not be clear still whether the nick was of the bat or the pad as the ball seemed to have hit both bat and pad at the same time.

The snickometer did show movement, but it was clearly a decision that could have gone either ways.

TAGS
Rohit Sharma DRS India vs West Indies World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019
