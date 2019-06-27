Home Sport ICC World Cup News

World Cup 2019: India-Pakistan clash breaks several viewership records

India's unbeaten World Cup record against Pakistan (7-0) remains intact as the Men in Blue outclassed Pakistan in all departments and got one step closer to the Top 4 of the table.

Published: 27th June 2019 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

People react while watching cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and India, at a tea-stall in Karachi, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The on-field action in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 has contributed to a massive growth in viewership in the tournaments first three weeks.

The tournament has seen 367 million viewers tuning into Star Network, the official broadcaster of the showpiece event, from across the country with television viewership delivering a record 303 million average impressions for the first three weeks.

The most anticipated clash of World Cup 2019 created history on Indian television. Touted by many as one of India's most dominant victories over Pakistan, the game had the entire country hooked with a massive 206 million fans tuning in to the Star network alone, versus 172 million viewers who tuned in for the ICC Champions Trophy finale played between the two teams in 2017.

India's unbeaten World Cup record against Pakistan (7-0) remains intact as the Men in Blue outclassed Pakistan in all departments and got one step closer to the Top 4 of the table.

ALSO READ | Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur wanted to 'commit suicide' after India loss

With more than half of the tournament over, fans are yet to find out the final four teams that will battle it out in the semi-finals of the showpiece event. New Zealand, Australia, India and England have a slender lead over the remaining teams in the points table at the moment and look set to advance in the knockout stage, but they have Pakistan and Bangladesh close on their heels which has made the World Cup even more interesting.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 india vs pakistan India-Pakistan Most Viewed TV event
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp