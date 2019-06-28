Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Jonny Bairstow has a negative mindset: Michael Vaughan

England have lost their last two group matches and their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals are in jeopardy.

Published: 28th June 2019 04:38 PM

England's Jonny Bairstow. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has slammed stumper-batsman Jonny Bairstow saying he has a negative mindset and despite being considered as the World Cup 2019 favourites, the present team has disappointed.

After England's loss to Australia, Vaughan had suggested bowing out at the group stage would mark their worst World Cup campaign, while Kevin Pietersen had also criticised skipper Eoin Morgan, saying the captain was "backing away" from Mitchell Starc's bowling after which Bairstow had said that many people are waiting for England to crash out of the showpiece event.

Replying to Bairstow, Vaughan said in an Instagram post on Friday: "How wrong can @jbairstow21 be .. Never has England team had so much support but it's you and your team that has disappointed Jonny .. WIN 2 games and you are in the semis.

"With this negative, pathetic mindset I am concerned though .. it's not the media's fault you have lost 3 games," the 44-year-old added.

With eight points from seven games, England need to win both their remaining matches to confirm their place in the knockout stage.

However, it won't be an easy thing for the hosts as they face an unbeaten India (Sunday) and title favourites New Zealand (July 3) in their remaining fixtures.

