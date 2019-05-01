Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Bangladesh change World Cup jersey after social media uproar

The national flag of Bangladesh is red and green, but the Tigers' jersey unveiled Monday for the World Cup was green and white.

Published: 01st May 2019 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Many cricket fans saw a similarity with the jersey of Pakistan | Twitter@BCBtigers

By AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh has altered its World Cup cricket strip to add a touch of red following uproar over the initial design, which some had likened to rival Pakistan's kit, the cricket board said Wednesday.

The national flag of Bangladesh is red and green, but the Tigers' jersey unveiled Monday for the tournament starting later this month in England and Wales was green and white.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) spokesman Jalal Yunus said cricket's world governing body had originally asked it to drop the red colour due to "commercial complications", but relented following a subsequent request from the BCB.

"It made the jersey green and white. But people wanted a touch of red in the jersey. So we requested the ICC (International Cricket Council) again and they accepted our request," he told AFP.

The original design had featured the names of players and the word Bangladesh in red, Yunus noted.

Social media was awash with complaints after the strip was unveiled, with former BCB president Saber Hossain Chowdhury among those to criticise the original design.

"Red and green, our national flag colours, have always been reflected in jerseys of @BCBtigers over the years. So very sad this is no longer so," Chowdhury tweeted.

Many cricket fans saw a similarity with the jersey of Pakistan, from which Bangladesh became independent after a bloody war in 1971.

But BCB president Nazmul Hassan, also known as Papon, blasted the suggestion that the resemblance of Pakistan jersey prompted the swift change in design.

"Bangladesh is written on the jersey, how can you confuse it with Pakistan?" Nazmul asked reporters in a press conference on Tuesday.

"After seeing the Tigers' picture and BCB logo if someone thinks that it's not Bangladesh's jersey but Pakistan's then I think that person should stay in Pakistan," he said.

Bangladesh cricket team left home on Wednesday and will open their World Cup campaign against South Africa at the Oval on June 2.

First, they will play a tri-national tournament in Ireland from May 5-17 along with fellow World Cup participants Ireland and the West Indies.

The World Cup begins on May 30.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 bangladesh cricket Pakistan cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp