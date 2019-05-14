Home Sport ICC World Cup News

IPL to World Cup, takes Shikhar Dhawan a minute to change gears

Asked if he has been in touch with Rohit, Dhawan laughs it off and says Rohit isn't his wife that he needs to keep talking to him.

Published: 14th May 2019 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Dhawan also spoke about the pressure of having had a good run in ICC events | AP

By IANS

NEW DELHI: He is known as India's man for the ICC events. Every time the 'Men in Blue' play an ICC tournament, Shikhar Dhawan undoubtedly steals the show with some quality knocks at the top of the innings. And now, as India gear up to challenge the top teams across the world and lift the coveted 2019 World Cup, Dhawan's role at the top of the order will be all the more crucial.

But then, would it be a deterrent that while he opens with Rohit Sharma in Indian colours, Dhawan has been opening with Prithvi Shaw over the past month and a half in the Indian Premier League for Delhi Capitals? For 'Gabbar', as he is fondly called, it doesn't really matter.

Asked if he has been in touch with his India opening partner Rohit as the World Cup challenge awaits, Dhawan laughs it off and says Rohit isn't his wife that he needs to keep talking to him.

"Baatein karke kya hoga? Woh meri biwi thodi na hain! (What's the point in discussing things? Rohit isn't my wife) If you play with someone for years, you'll know him inside out. With Rohit, there's nothing special that we do. It's just the mindset. Even if I bat with Prithvi, the game remains the same. If one person gets going, the other man plays a supporting role," he told IANS.

Asked if the pressure of having had a good run in ICC events can sometimes get to a player, Dhawan's reply was just as crisp as his cover drive.

"Conscious about what? This is my daily job. I make sure my basics are taken care of and I have a clear mind. Sometimes you make runs, sometimes you don't. But I always keep calm and look at the areas where I need to work on and then I go and give it my best shot. I don't believe in worrying too much," he explained.

ALSO READ | India's chances are more in World Cup as we have wicket-taking bowlers: Ajinkya Rahane

He definitely doesn't worry much as he managed to quietly hit 521 runs in 16 games for Delhi Capitals with five fifties at the top of the innings, one of the reasons behind DC's success this season. And Dhawan feels the IPL form will keep him in a good stead for the showpiece event. He also feels that switching from the T20 format to the 50-over format will be no big task.

"It has been very positive because if you do well, you gain in momentum. Apart from the IPL, I also had a good series with Australia. There is no issue in changing the format as it is all about the mindset, and changing that takes a minute. We are ready for any challenge that comes our way in the World Cup," he said.

But this is the first time that the Indian bowlers are also being spoken about as many feel that this is the best bowling attack India have produced in a long time. And Dhawan feels that the praise is well deserved.

"We have a very strong bowling attack in Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami. This apart, we also have a good bowler in Hardik Pandya. This is a balanced bowling unit and that will definitely help the team. Bumrah is the no.1 bowler at present and then we also have quality spinners. I feel that this team is very well balanced," he said.

Dhawan also feels that the experience of the likes of Virat Kohli, M.S. Dhoni, Rohit and him will also help the team in crunch situations.

"When you go into a big ticket tournament, along with talent you also need experience and I feel that this team has the perfect mix with Kohli, Dhoni, Rohit and me being there to guide the youngsters whenever required," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL 2019 World Cup 2019 Shikhar Dhawan India cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp